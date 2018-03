Dozens of mercenaries killed in Marib [20/مارس/2018] MARIB, March 20 (Saba) – Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others wounded when the Yemeni army attacked on their sites Marib province, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.



The militants were targeted in al-Mashjah area.



Meanwhile, the artillery of the mercenaries shelled the areas of Hababah al-Sadah and Serwah Souk, causing heavy damage to houses and properties in the citizens, the official added.





