ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 19 - مارس - 2018 الساعة 09:18:54ص
الرئيس الصماد يعزي في وفاة العلامة حمود بن عباس المؤيد
بعث الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى برقية عزاء ومواساة في وفاة العلامة حمود بن عباس بن عبدالله بن عباس المؤيد عن عمر ناهز الـ 103 سنوات قضى معظمه في خدمة الوطن.
الطيران الحربي الإسرائيلي يقصف مناطق زراعية شرق غزة
قصفت طائرات حربية إسرائيلية، فجر اليوم الأحد، بـ10 صواريخ مناطق زراعية في حي الزيتون جنوب شرق مدينة غزة، أوقعت أضرارا في منازل المواطنين الفلسطينيين، وممتلكاتهم المجاورة.
أسعار النفط تقفز وبرنت يسجل أعلى مستوى في أكثر من أسبوعين
قفزت أسعار النفط الجمعة دافعة عقود إلى أعلى مستوى في أكثر من أسبوعين، مع صعود الأسهم الأمريكية وقيام المستثمرين بمشتريات لتغطية المراكز قبل عطلة نهاية الأسبوع.
تكريم المشاركين في دورة البنجاك سيلات التنشيطية بصنعاء
كرم وكيل أول وزارة الشباب والرياضة عبدالحكيم الضحياني اليوم المشاركين في دورة البنجاك سيلات التنشيطية لمدربي وحكام اللعبة التي نظمها اتحاد اللعبة ضمن برنامجه للعام الحالي واستمرت أربعة بمشاركة 20 مدربا وحكما.
آخر الأخبار:
مصرع عدد من الجنود السعوديين باقتحام رقابة الحلق وموقع الحماد بنجران
ضبط عصابة للسرقة بالإكراه تنتحل صفة رجال الأمن في أمانة العاصمة
تكريم أوائل المعاهد التقنية بمحافظة تعز
قصف مدفعي يستهدف موقع لمرتزقة العدوان في صالة بتعز
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
22 Saudi-led coalition air strikes hit five provinces
[18/مارس/2018] SANAA, March 18 (Saba) – The Saudi-coalition fighter jets waged on Sunday 22 strikes on five Yemeni provinces, inflicting heavy damage to citizens' houses and properties, a military official told Saba.

In Sanaa, the warplanes waged two air raids on Jaraf area of Balad al-Raws district.

In Saada, the fighter jets waged seven strikes on Majz and al-Safra districts.

In Hajjah, the Saudi air forces hit Harad and Medi districts 10 times.
In Marib, the combat jets launched two air attacks on Serwah district.

In Jawf, a strike of the coalition hit al-Maslub district.

Meanwhile, the Saudi artillery and missile bombing hit various areas of Razih district, leaving heavy damage to houses and properties of the citizens.

Earlier, air strikes of the coalition waged more than 25 strikes on different areas of the provinces, injured two civilians and large losses in farms of the citizens.


saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن 10 غارات على حرض وميدي
[18/مارس/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على صرواح
[18/مارس/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على مديريتي الصفراء ومجز بصعدة
[18/مارس/2018]
غارتان لطيران العدوان على منطقة جارف بمديرية بلاد الروس
[18/مارس/2018]
طيران العدوان يستهدف ثلاث محافظات وجيزان بـ 28 غارة
[18/مارس/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by