President meets with a number of women leaders in Sanaa



SANAA, Mar 18 (Saba) - Saleh Al-Sammad, head of the Supreme Political Council, met in Sana’a with a number of women leaders.



During the meeting, which was attended Minister of State Radia Raoh and member of the Supreme Political Council, Halima Jahaf, the President welcomed the attendance of women leaders and said "This meeting was considered very important in light of these exceptional and sensitive circumstances".



They discussed the situation in the country as a result of the continued aggression and the daily crimes committed against the Yemeni people in various governorates in the shadow of international silence and the imposition of an unjust siege.



The meeting reviewed the efforts of women role during the current phase in the face of the Saudi-American aggression and plots aimed at undermining the unity of the home front and the stability and steadfastness of the Yemeni people.



In the meeting, President al-sammad praised the national role of women leaders in strengthening the internal front and protecting it from deliberate targeting by the brutal aggression coalition.



He pointed out that the unfortunate events in the capital Sana’a come within the series of plots of aggression that target the internal front and political stability.



The President of the Supreme Political Council stressed the need for women and men to play an active role in establishing Yemeni political life independent of the influences of the outside.



He pointed to the importance of strengthening efforts and integration against aggression and work to mobilize efforts to strengthen the fronts of honor and heroism.



"Women should remain an incubator for all, mother for all Yemenis, who are the guarantors of this society, its cohesion and stability," he said, stressing that the women's role will be present at all stations and that we will do all we can to take care of these rights.



