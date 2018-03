Army's artillery and rocket targets Saudi mercenaries in Jawf [18/مارس/2018]



JAWF, Mar 18 (Saba) – The rocket and artillery force of the Yemeni Army and the popular committees targeted concentrations of mercenaries of aggression in Khab and Sha'af districts of Jawf province, a military official told Saba on Sunday..



The shelling hit al-Ytma area in the province, the official said.



The rockets hit their targets accurately, inflecting great losses among the enemies.



Mona M

Saba