Army carries heavy losses in enemy ranks, it's mercenaries [18/مارس/2018]





SANAA, Mar 18 (Saba) - The heroes of the army and popular committees, carried out an offensive operations toward the Saudi soldiers and it's mercenaries, gunned down six soldiers, as well as broke large infiltration attempts, while the missile and artillery force targeted their gatherings over the past 24 hours resulted in huge losses in their ranks, a military official told Saba.



In Jizan, dozens of Saudi soldiers killed and injured in an offensive operation on al- al-Lahaj and the neighboring hills in Qais mountain, six Saudi soldiers were gunned down in Jadhea Namir and Qewa village and site of al- Hasskol, the military official said.



In Najran, the missile force launched scores of Katyusha rockets gathered of Saudi soldiers in leadership of Selah, while an artillery shells targeted Saudi soldier's mercenaries troops in al-Khadhraa crossing and al-Firas hill in al- Ajasher desret.



The artillery bombard of the army hit the gathering of the Saudi soldiers and their mercenaries in Qilal al-Shaibani and in front of Alb border crossing in Asir, as well similar shelling targeted mercenaries troops beyond Alb crossing, and gunned down one of the mercenaries in front of the border crossing.



Meanwhile, the heroes of the army also broke large infiltrations for the mercenaries toward Natia district in al- Bayda province, continued from the morning until 6 pm, accompanied by the aggression airstrikes on the area.



Casualties of mercenaries fell, including leaders during the repelled to the infiltrations and destructed a supplies vehicle with a 23-caliber machine gun guided missile.



The death of the mercenary commander Taqi Abdul-Rab al-Amri, "battalion of al- Shaddadi" and five others and wounding ten mercenaries by the fire of the army and the Popular Committees in the front of Nata.



The missile force of the army and the Popular Committees fired Zilzal 1 on the gatherings of mercenaries aggression in the area of al- Hawl in Nehm district, indicating that five of Saudi-paid mercenaries were gunned down in different areas of the West Coast Front in Taiz province.



Eman



SABA