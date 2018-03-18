Army attacks Saudi-paid mercenaries’ positions in Taiz [18/مارس/2018]



TAIZ, March 18 (Saba) - The army and popular forces carried out on Sunday a unique operation against positions of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Moza district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba.



The attack targeted mercenaries’ locations in the south of Khalid camp and left several dead and wounded in their ranks, according to the official.



Two mercenaries were gunned down in Himiyar front in Maqbana district, the official added.



BA



Saba