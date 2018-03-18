Aggression coalition's jets wage 28 raids on 3 provinces, Jizan [18/مارس/2018]



PROVINCES, March 18 (Saba) – US-backed, Saudi-led coalition warplanes waged 28 raids on provinces of Saada, Hajjah and Hodaida and Jizan region during the past 24 hours, which led to injuring two citizens, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



In Saada, the hostile fighter jets launched three raids on Baqim district and hit Alsoda area of Majaz district three times, while Saudi missile and artillery shelling targeted several areas of Razih district.



In Hodaida, two citizens were injured when three airstrikes hit a farm in Husseinya district. The coalition aircrafts also waged four raids on Luhaya district and two others on a farm in Saham valley of Bajel district.



In Hajjah, ten airstrikes struck Harad and Medi districts.



In Jizan, the warplanes waged three raids on Jara valley.



