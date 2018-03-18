ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 18 - مارس - 2018 الساعة 08:37:19م
الرئيس الصماد يزور محافظة عمران ويضع حجر الأساس لعدد من المشاريع الخدمية
قام الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم بزيارة تفقدية لمحافظة عمران، حيث كان في استقباله محافظ المحافظة الدكتور فيصل جعمان وأمين عام المجلس المحلي صالح المخلوس ورئيس محكمة الاستئناف القاضي عبدالكريم الشامي ووكلاء المحافظة.
الطيران الحربي الإسرائيلي يقصف مناطق زراعية شرق غزة
قصفت طائرات حربية إسرائيلية، فجر اليوم الأحد، بـ10 صواريخ مناطق زراعية في حي الزيتون جنوب شرق مدينة غزة، أوقعت أضرارا في منازل المواطنين الفلسطينيين، وممتلكاتهم المجاورة.
أسعار النفط تقفز وبرنت يسجل أعلى مستوى في أكثر من أسبوعين
قفزت أسعار النفط الجمعة دافعة عقود إلى أعلى مستوى في أكثر من أسبوعين، مع صعود الأسهم الأمريكية وقيام المستثمرين بمشتريات لتغطية المراكز قبل عطلة نهاية الأسبوع.
تكريم المشاركين في دورة البنجاك سيلات التنشيطية بصنعاء
كرم وكيل أول وزارة الشباب والرياضة عبدالحكيم الضحياني اليوم المشاركين في دورة البنجاك سيلات التنشيطية لمدربي وحكام اللعبة التي نظمها اتحاد اللعبة ضمن برنامجه للعام الحالي واستمرت أربعة بمشاركة 20 مدربا وحكما.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Aggression coalition's jets wage 28 raids on 3 provinces, Jizan
[18/مارس/2018]

PROVINCES, March 18 (Saba) – US-backed, Saudi-led coalition warplanes waged 28 raids on provinces of Saada, Hajjah and Hodaida and Jizan region during the past 24 hours, which led to injuring two citizens, a military official told Saba on Sunday.

In Saada, the hostile fighter jets launched three raids on Baqim district and hit Alsoda area of Majaz district three times, while Saudi missile and artillery shelling targeted several areas of Razih district.

In Hodaida, two citizens were injured when three airstrikes hit a farm in Husseinya district. The coalition aircrafts also waged four raids on Luhaya district and two others on a farm in Saham valley of Bajel district.

In Hajjah, ten airstrikes struck Harad and Medi districts.

In Jizan, the warplanes waged three raids on Jara valley.

BA

Saba
