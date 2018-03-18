Dozens of Saudi soldiers killed by snipe attacks in Jizan [18/مارس/2018]





JIZAN, Mar 18 (Saba) - Dozens of Saudi soldiers were killed on Saturday in an offensive operation of the army and popular committees, while six other soldiers were killed by sniper operations in Jizan, a military official told Saba.



Saudi soldiers were killed and injured in an offensive operation on the village of al-Lahaj and the neighboring hills in Qais mountain, said the official.



Five Saudi soldiers were sniped in Jadhea Namir and Qewa village, and a sixth soldier at the site of al- Hasskol.



Meanwhile, the US- Saudi- led aggression warplane launched three raids on Jarah valley.



Eman

SABA