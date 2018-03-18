ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 18 - مارس - 2018 الساعة 08:37:19م
الرئيس الصماد يزور محافظة عمران ويضع حجر الأساس لعدد من المشاريع الخدمية
قام الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم بزيارة تفقدية لمحافظة عمران، حيث كان في استقباله محافظ المحافظة الدكتور فيصل جعمان وأمين عام المجلس المحلي صالح المخلوس ورئيس محكمة الاستئناف القاضي عبدالكريم الشامي ووكلاء المحافظة.
الطيران الحربي الإسرائيلي يقصف مناطق زراعية شرق غزة
قصفت طائرات حربية إسرائيلية، فجر اليوم الأحد، بـ10 صواريخ مناطق زراعية في حي الزيتون جنوب شرق مدينة غزة، أوقعت أضرارا في منازل المواطنين الفلسطينيين، وممتلكاتهم المجاورة.
أسعار النفط تقفز وبرنت يسجل أعلى مستوى في أكثر من أسبوعين
قفزت أسعار النفط الجمعة دافعة عقود إلى أعلى مستوى في أكثر من أسبوعين، مع صعود الأسهم الأمريكية وقيام المستثمرين بمشتريات لتغطية المراكز قبل عطلة نهاية الأسبوع.
تكريم المشاركين في دورة البنجاك سيلات التنشيطية بصنعاء
كرم وكيل أول وزارة الشباب والرياضة عبدالحكيم الضحياني اليوم المشاركين في دورة البنجاك سيلات التنشيطية لمدربي وحكام اللعبة التي نظمها اتحاد اللعبة ضمن برنامجه للعام الحالي واستمرت أربعة بمشاركة 20 مدربا وحكما.
آخر الأخبار:
قصف مدفعي يستهدف موقع لمرتزقة العدوان في صالة بتعز
استهداف تجمعات لمرتزقة العدوان في قعطبة بالضالع
إجتماع بصنعاء يناقش الوضع الإنساني بالجوف
طيران العدوان يشن 10 غارات على حرض وميدي
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Dozens of Saudi soldiers killed by snipe attacks in Jizan
[18/مارس/2018]


JIZAN, Mar 18 (Saba) - Dozens of Saudi soldiers were killed on Saturday in an offensive operation of the army and popular committees, while six other soldiers were killed by sniper operations in Jizan, a military official told Saba.

Saudi soldiers were killed and injured in an offensive operation on the village of al-Lahaj and the neighboring hills in Qais mountain, said the official.

Five Saudi soldiers were sniped in Jadhea Namir and Qewa village, and a sixth soldier at the site of al- Hasskol.

Meanwhile, the US- Saudi- led aggression warplane launched three raids on Jarah valley.

Eman
SABA
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن 10 غارات على حرض وميدي
[18/مارس/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على صرواح
[18/مارس/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على مديريتي الصفراء ومجز بصعدة
[18/مارس/2018]
غارتان لطيران العدوان على منطقة جارف بمديرية بلاد الروس
[18/مارس/2018]
طيران العدوان يستهدف ثلاث محافظات وجيزان بـ 28 غارة
[18/مارس/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by