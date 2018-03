U.S-Saudi warplanes launch 4 raids on Hodeidah [18/مارس/2018]

HODEIDAH, Mar 18 (Saba) - U.S-Saudi aggression’s warplanes waged four raids on Hodeidah province overnight, an official said Saba on Sunday.



The strikes targeted al-Lhiah district in the province, the official add.



Mona M

Saba