Aggression warplane wages six airstrikes on Saada [18/مارس/2018]





SAADA, 18 Mar (Saba) - The US- backed Saudi-led aggression warplane launched six airstrikes on the province of Saada, while other areas were hit by a Saudi missile and artillery shells, a security official told Saba on Saturday.



The aggression warplane launched three raids on al- Sawda area in Majz district, and three other raids on Baqem district.



In Razeh border district different areas has been hit by a Saudi rocket and artillery shells resulted in damages to farms and property of citizens.



Eman







SABA