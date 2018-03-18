President stresses on coordinating int’l orgs’ efforts in Yemen [17/مارس/2018]



SANAA, March 17 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh Al-Sammad on Saturday stressed the important role of Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation in enhancing coordination aspects with the international organizations operating in Yemen.



During his meeting with Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Abdul-Aziz al-Komaim, the president urged the ministry to direct the international organizations’ efforts to alleviate the humanitarian crisis caused by the Saudi-led coalition’s aggression and economic blockade.



Al-Sammad emphasized the necessity of focusing on the developmental plans and programs and the coordination between the concerned bodies and international organizations in order to overcome the current economic challenges.



The president affirmed the Supreme Political Council’s support for activities and programs of the ministry and the international organizations so as to serve citizens and mitigate their suffering.



The meeting discussed the ministry’s plans and developmental programs for the current year, 2018.



