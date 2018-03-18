ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 18 - مارس - 2018 الساعة 08:37:19م
الرئيس الصماد يزور محافظة عمران ويضع حجر الأساس لعدد من المشاريع الخدمية
قام الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم بزيارة تفقدية لمحافظة عمران، حيث كان في استقباله محافظ المحافظة الدكتور فيصل جعمان وأمين عام المجلس المحلي صالح المخلوس ورئيس محكمة الاستئناف القاضي عبدالكريم الشامي ووكلاء المحافظة.
الطيران الحربي الإسرائيلي يقصف مناطق زراعية شرق غزة
قصفت طائرات حربية إسرائيلية، فجر اليوم الأحد، بـ10 صواريخ مناطق زراعية في حي الزيتون جنوب شرق مدينة غزة، أوقعت أضرارا في منازل المواطنين الفلسطينيين، وممتلكاتهم المجاورة.
أسعار النفط تقفز وبرنت يسجل أعلى مستوى في أكثر من أسبوعين
قفزت أسعار النفط الجمعة دافعة عقود إلى أعلى مستوى في أكثر من أسبوعين، مع صعود الأسهم الأمريكية وقيام المستثمرين بمشتريات لتغطية المراكز قبل عطلة نهاية الأسبوع.
تكريم المشاركين في دورة البنجاك سيلات التنشيطية بصنعاء
كرم وكيل أول وزارة الشباب والرياضة عبدالحكيم الضحياني اليوم المشاركين في دورة البنجاك سيلات التنشيطية لمدربي وحكام اللعبة التي نظمها اتحاد اللعبة ضمن برنامجه للعام الحالي واستمرت أربعة بمشاركة 20 مدربا وحكما.
  Local
President stresses on coordinating int’l orgs’ efforts in Yemen
[17/مارس/2018]

SANAA, March 17 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh Al-Sammad on Saturday stressed the important role of Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation in enhancing coordination aspects with the international organizations operating in Yemen.

During his meeting with Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Abdul-Aziz al-Komaim, the president urged the ministry to direct the international organizations’ efforts to alleviate the humanitarian crisis caused by the Saudi-led coalition’s aggression and economic blockade.

Al-Sammad emphasized the necessity of focusing on the developmental plans and programs and the coordination between the concerned bodies and international organizations in order to overcome the current economic challenges.

The president affirmed the Supreme Political Council’s support for activities and programs of the ministry and the international organizations so as to serve citizens and mitigate their suffering.

The meeting discussed the ministry’s plans and developmental programs for the current year, 2018.

BA


Saba
