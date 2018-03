Army launches ballistic missile on Marib [17/مارس/2018]



MARIB, Mar 17 (Saba) - The army and popular committees fired ballistic missile on mercenaries gatherings in Marib province, a military official told Saba on Saturday .



The missile force fired Zilzal 1 rocket on al-Holl area in Nehm district in the province.



The rocket hit its target accurately and made violent explosions in the area, the official added.



Mona M

aSab