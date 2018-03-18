ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 18 - مارس - 2018 الساعة 08:37:19م
الرئيس الصماد يزور محافظة عمران ويضع حجر الأساس لعدد من المشاريع الخدمية
قام الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم بزيارة تفقدية لمحافظة عمران، حيث كان في استقباله محافظ المحافظة الدكتور فيصل جعمان وأمين عام المجلس المحلي صالح المخلوس ورئيس محكمة الاستئناف القاضي عبدالكريم الشامي ووكلاء المحافظة.
الطيران الحربي الإسرائيلي يقصف مناطق زراعية شرق غزة
قصفت طائرات حربية إسرائيلية، فجر اليوم الأحد، بـ10 صواريخ مناطق زراعية في حي الزيتون جنوب شرق مدينة غزة، أوقعت أضرارا في منازل المواطنين الفلسطينيين، وممتلكاتهم المجاورة.
أسعار النفط تقفز وبرنت يسجل أعلى مستوى في أكثر من أسبوعين
قفزت أسعار النفط الجمعة دافعة عقود إلى أعلى مستوى في أكثر من أسبوعين، مع صعود الأسهم الأمريكية وقيام المستثمرين بمشتريات لتغطية المراكز قبل عطلة نهاية الأسبوع.
تكريم المشاركين في دورة البنجاك سيلات التنشيطية بصنعاء
كرم وكيل أول وزارة الشباب والرياضة عبدالحكيم الضحياني اليوم المشاركين في دورة البنجاك سيلات التنشيطية لمدربي وحكام اللعبة التي نظمها اتحاد اللعبة ضمن برنامجه للعام الحالي واستمرت أربعة بمشاركة 20 مدربا وحكما.
قصف مدفعي يستهدف موقع لمرتزقة العدوان في صالة بتعز
استهداف تجمعات لمرتزقة العدوان في قعطبة بالضالع
إجتماع بصنعاء يناقش الوضع الإنساني بالجوف
طيران العدوان يشن 10 غارات على حرض وميدي
  Reports
Saudi-US aggression war jet launch 26 raids on number of Yemeni provinces
[17/مارس/2018]  

PROVINCES, Mar 17 (Saba) – Saudi-US aggression war jet launched 26 raids on different areas in a number of Yemeni provinces, a military official told Saba on Saturday.

In Saada province, aggression flight launched three raids on al Azhour and al-Qad areas of Razih district and targeted nine raids in Fard area of Saada province .

 Coalition’s jets targeted Souda Adaan area in Ayyal Sarih district three times , and two air raids on the area of Ajmar in Houth, the official added.

It also launched a series of raids on the provinces of Hodeidah, causing damage to citizens' houses and farms.

An official reported that the warplanes launched three raids on Sudais and al-Shrfa areas in Najran.

The missile and artillery also targeted a number of mercenaries military locations in Shada and Razih and Mnbh districts.

Mona M
Saba
