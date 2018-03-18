Saudi-US aggression war jet launch 26 raids on number of Yemeni provinces [17/مارس/2018]



PROVINCES, Mar 17 (Saba) – Saudi-US aggression war jet launched 26 raids on different areas in a number of Yemeni provinces, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



In Saada province, aggression flight launched three raids on al Azhour and al-Qad areas of Razih district and targeted nine raids in Fard area of Saada province .



Coalition’s jets targeted Souda Adaan area in Ayyal Sarih district three times , and two air raids on the area of Ajmar in Houth, the official added.



It also launched a series of raids on the provinces of Hodeidah, causing damage to citizens' houses and farms.



An official reported that the warplanes launched three raids on Sudais and al-Shrfa areas in Najran.



The missile and artillery also targeted a number of mercenaries military locations in Shada and Razih and Mnbh districts.



Mona M

Saba