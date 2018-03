Two aggression airstrikes hit two farms in Hodeidah [17/مارس/2018]





HODEIDAH, Mar 17 (Saba) - The US Saudi- led aggression coalition fighter jets launched on Friday two airstrikes on al- Jerahi district in Hodeidah province, a security official told Saba.



The two airstrikes targeted two citizen's farms in the district, causing material damages, the official said.



Eman

SABA