ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 18 - مارس - 2018 الساعة 08:37:19م
الرئيس الصماد يزور محافظة عمران ويضع حجر الأساس لعدد من المشاريع الخدمية
قام الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم بزيارة تفقدية لمحافظة عمران، حيث كان في استقباله محافظ المحافظة الدكتور فيصل جعمان وأمين عام المجلس المحلي صالح المخلوس ورئيس محكمة الاستئناف القاضي عبدالكريم الشامي ووكلاء المحافظة.
الطيران الحربي الإسرائيلي يقصف مناطق زراعية شرق غزة
قصفت طائرات حربية إسرائيلية، فجر اليوم الأحد، بـ10 صواريخ مناطق زراعية في حي الزيتون جنوب شرق مدينة غزة، أوقعت أضرارا في منازل المواطنين الفلسطينيين، وممتلكاتهم المجاورة.
أسعار النفط تقفز وبرنت يسجل أعلى مستوى في أكثر من أسبوعين
قفزت أسعار النفط الجمعة دافعة عقود إلى أعلى مستوى في أكثر من أسبوعين، مع صعود الأسهم الأمريكية وقيام المستثمرين بمشتريات لتغطية المراكز قبل عطلة نهاية الأسبوع.
تكريم المشاركين في دورة البنجاك سيلات التنشيطية بصنعاء
كرم وكيل أول وزارة الشباب والرياضة عبدالحكيم الضحياني اليوم المشاركين في دورة البنجاك سيلات التنشيطية لمدربي وحكام اللعبة التي نظمها اتحاد اللعبة ضمن برنامجه للعام الحالي واستمرت أربعة بمشاركة 20 مدربا وحكما.
آخر الأخبار:
قصف مدفعي يستهدف موقع لمرتزقة العدوان في صالة بتعز
استهداف تجمعات لمرتزقة العدوان في قعطبة بالضالع
إجتماع بصنعاء يناقش الوضع الإنساني بالجوف
طيران العدوان يشن 10 غارات على حرض وميدي
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army Targets troops of Saudi soldiers, it's mercenaries in Najran
[17/مارس/2018]



NAJRAN, Mar 17 (Saba) - A missile and artillery force of the army and popular committees targeted on Saturday troops of Saudi soldiers and their mercenaries in a number of sites in Najran, a military
official told Saba.

The army and Popular Committees targeted with scores of Katyusha rockets gathered of Saudi soldiers in leadership of Selah, the official said.

The artillery shelling the Saudi soldier mercenaries gatherings in al-Khadhraa crossing, while targeting another troop in al- Firas hill at al- Ajasher desert in front of Najran.

Eman
SABA
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن 10 غارات على حرض وميدي
[18/مارس/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على صرواح
[18/مارس/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على مديريتي الصفراء ومجز بصعدة
[18/مارس/2018]
غارتان لطيران العدوان على منطقة جارف بمديرية بلاد الروس
[18/مارس/2018]
طيران العدوان يستهدف ثلاث محافظات وجيزان بـ 28 غارة
[18/مارس/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by