Army Targets troops of Saudi soldiers, it's mercenaries in Najran [17/مارس/2018]







NAJRAN, Mar 17 (Saba) - A missile and artillery force of the army and popular committees targeted on Saturday troops of Saudi soldiers and their mercenaries in a number of sites in Najran, a military

official told Saba.



The army and Popular Committees targeted with scores of Katyusha rockets gathered of Saudi soldiers in leadership of Selah, the official said.



The artillery shelling the Saudi soldier mercenaries gatherings in al-Khadhraa crossing, while targeting another troop in al- Firas hill at al- Ajasher desert in front of Najran.



