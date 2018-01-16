Voluntary Recruiting campaign kicks off in Yemen's Amran [17/يناير/2018]



AMRAN, Jan 17 (Saba) - Governor of Amran province Dr. Faisal Jaaman on Monday held meeting with local officials to discuss the mechanism of voluntary recruiting campaign in the districts of Khamer and Amran.



The officials stressed the importance of concerted efforts to push young people to join of the recruitment campaign and training camps of the armed forces.



They called on the tribes of Amran and Khamer districts to fund the fronts with money and men to support the heroes of the Yemeni armed forces in the fighting against enemy US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition.





Sameera H.-Zak



Saba