آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 16 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 11:19:37م
إطلاق صاروخ باليستي قصير المدى على مطار جيزان الإقليمي
أطلقت القوة الصاروخية للجيش واللجان الشعبية مساء اليوم صاروخ باليستي قصير المدى على مطار جيزان الإقليمي.
استقالة رئيس وزراء رومانيا وسط نزاع داخلي مع حزبه
أعلن رئيس الوزراء الروماني ميهاي تودوس استقالته وسط نزاع داخل حزبه الاشتراكي الديمقراطي.
ارتفاع أسعار الذهب بفضل تراجع الدولار
ارتفعت أسعار الذهب اليوم الثلاثاء لتظل قرب أعلى مستوياتها في 4 أشهر الذي لامسته في الجلسة السابقة مدعومة بتراجع الدولار إلى أدنى سعر فيما يقرب من 3 سنوات.
مانشستر يونايتد يتغلب على ستوك سيتي بثلاثية في الدوري الإنكليزي بكرة القدم
تغلب مانشستر يونايتد على ضيفه ستوك سيتي بثلاثة أهداف دون مقابل في الدوري الإنكليزي الممتاز بكرة القدم.
عملية نوعية وقصف مدفعي على تجمعات وتحصينات للعدو بجيزان
قصف صاروخي يستهدف مرابض مدفعية العدو في عسير
مناقشة دور أبناء المحويت في تعزيز الأمن ووحدة الصف في مواجهة العدوان
طيران العدوان يستهدف بثلاث غارات الخط العام بمديرية حيس بالحديدة
  Local
Hajjah province deputy kicks off Voluntary recruitment campaign in Shahel
[17/يناير/2018]

HAJJAH, JAN 17 (Saba) – Deputy of Hajjah province Dr. Taha al-Hamzi, inaugurated on Monday a Voluntary recruitment campaign in Shahel district.

In the inauguration, al-Hamzi called on district people to contribute effectively to the success of campaign due to strengthen the victories achieved by the army and the popular committees in several fronts of honor and heroism.

He stressed that the crimes committed by the US-backed Saudi-led aggression will increase the Yemeni people's steadfastness and determination to remain steadfast until victory is achieved.

He also praised victories achieved by the heroes of the army and popular committees in all front lines against the US-backed Saudi aggression forces as well as legendary steadfastness during 1000 days.

Shahel tribe confirmed they are prepared to provide the precious to defend the homeland, and its security and stability.

They reviewed that the sacrifices made by the district in the face of the US-baked Saudi aggression collation are a small part of what they will provide to thwart the plots of enemy that seek to undermine the dignity of Yemen people.


Sameera H.-Zak

Saba
