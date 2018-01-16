Hajjah province deputy kicks off Voluntary recruitment campaign in Shahel [17/يناير/2018]



HAJJAH, JAN 17 (Saba) – Deputy of Hajjah province Dr. Taha al-Hamzi, inaugurated on Monday a Voluntary recruitment campaign in Shahel district.



In the inauguration, al-Hamzi called on district people to contribute effectively to the success of campaign due to strengthen the victories achieved by the army and the popular committees in several fronts of honor and heroism.



He stressed that the crimes committed by the US-backed Saudi-led aggression will increase the Yemeni people's steadfastness and determination to remain steadfast until victory is achieved.



He also praised victories achieved by the heroes of the army and popular committees in all front lines against the US-backed Saudi aggression forces as well as legendary steadfastness during 1000 days.



Shahel tribe confirmed they are prepared to provide the precious to defend the homeland, and its security and stability.



They reviewed that the sacrifices made by the district in the face of the US-baked Saudi aggression collation are a small part of what they will provide to thwart the plots of enemy that seek to undermine the dignity of Yemen people.





Sameera H.-Zak



Saba