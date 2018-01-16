Dhamar Governor inaugurates voluntary recruiting campaign in Dhamar city [17/يناير/2018]



DHAMAR, Jan 17 (Saba) - Dhamar Governor, Mohammed Al-maqdashi with local officials on Tuesday inaugurated a voluntary recruiting campaign in Dhamar city district to send reinforcement to the army in the battlefronts to defend the country against the Saudi military aggression.



During the inauguration, the Governor stressed the importance of concerted efforts to ensure the success of the official recruitment campaign in the armed forces.



Sons of the district highlighted to their readiness to provide precious and cheap to defend the homeland's security and stability and thwarting the plots of aggression seeking to undermine the dignity of Yemenis.





Sameera H.-Zak

Saba