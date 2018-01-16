Voluntary recruitment campaign kicked off in Mezher of Yemen's Raymah [17/يناير/2018]

RAYMAH, Jan 17 (Saba) – The local and security officials of Mezher district of Raymah province inaugurated a voluntary recruitment campaign to reinforce army and popular committees in the battlefronts, a Saba reporter said.



The officials called on the sons of Mezher district to encourage young people for joining the training camps of the Ministry of Defense to confront the US-backed Saudi aggression coalition war, which seeks through its diabolical plots to undermine the homeland and its security and stability.



While Mezher tribe confirmed in the entirety of the readiness to interact with the campaign of voluntary recruitment from the point of national responsibility to strengthen the fronts of men.



Sameera H.-Zak

