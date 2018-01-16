Voluntary recruitment campaign kicked off in Tahtia of Hodeidah [17/يناير/2018]



HODEIDAH, Jan 17 (Saba) - Deputy of Hodeidah province for financial, administrative affairs and financial resources Abdul Jabbar Mohammed on Monday inaugurated a voluntary recruitment campaign in Tahtia district.



In the inauguration, Abdul Jabbar called on district people to contribute effectively to the success of campaign due to strengthen the victories achieved by the army and the popular committees in several fronts of honor and heroism.



He stressed that the crimes committed by the US-backed Saudi-led aggression will increase the Yemeni people's steadfastness and determination to remain steadfast until victory is achieved.



He also praised victories achieved by the heroes of the army and popular committees in all front lines against the US-backed Saudi aggression forces as well as legendary steadfastness during 1000 days.



Tahtia tribe confirmed that they are prepared to providethe precious to defend the homeland, and its security and stability.



They stresses theaggression war crimes will not pass without punishment.







Sameera H.-Zak

Saba