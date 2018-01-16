Voluntary recruiting campaign inaugurated in Bani-Matar [17/يناير/2018]



SANAA, Jan 17 (Saba) - Deputy of Sanaa province of the western sector Ahmad Al-Sammad with local officials inaugurated on Tuesday the campaign of voluntary recruitment in Bani Matar district, , a Saba reporter said.



The officials stressed on the importance to respond to the call of the Defense Ministry to fund the fronts with men and money.



They also praised victories achieved by the heroes of the army and popular committees in all front lines against the US-backed Saudi aggression forces during 1000 days.





Sameera H.-Zak

Saba