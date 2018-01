Saudi-paid mercenaries killed, injured in Lahj [16/يناير/2018]

LAHJ, Jan 16 (Saba) – Numbers of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others injured on Tuesday when artillery force of the army and popular committees shelled their gatherings in Lahj province, a military official told Saba.



The artillery shelling targeted the enemy's gatherings east of Qamariah of Kahbub district, causing huge causalities,



Ambulances were seen rushing to the target site, the official added.



Sameera H.-Zak

saba