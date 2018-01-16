Army targets Saudi soldiers, mercenaries in Jizan [16/يناير/2018] JIZAN, Jan. 16 (Saba) – A number of Saudi soldiers were killed on Tuesday in a unique military operation by the army and popular forces in Jizan, a military official told Saba.



The official added that the military operation was conducted in a number of hills in Qais Mount which also resulted in injuring a number of Saudi soldiers as well.



Meanwhile, the artillery of the army and popular forces pounded the Saudi enemy fortifications east of Jalah site, the official said.



The official added that al-Tabah al-Hamrah, the red Hill, was cleansed by the army and popular forces, killing and injuring a number of Saudi-paid mercenaries.



In addition, the army and popular forces targeted Saudi soldiers in the village of Hamedha and sites of al-Ebadeyah and Qaem Zabeed as well as al-Khal village, the official said.



