آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 16 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 11:19:37م
إطلاق صاروخ باليستي قصير المدى على مطار جيزان الإقليمي
أطلقت القوة الصاروخية للجيش واللجان الشعبية مساء اليوم صاروخ باليستي قصير المدى على مطار جيزان الإقليمي.
استقالة رئيس وزراء رومانيا وسط نزاع داخلي مع حزبه
أعلن رئيس الوزراء الروماني ميهاي تودوس استقالته وسط نزاع داخل حزبه الاشتراكي الديمقراطي.
ارتفاع أسعار الذهب بفضل تراجع الدولار
ارتفعت أسعار الذهب اليوم الثلاثاء لتظل قرب أعلى مستوياتها في 4 أشهر الذي لامسته في الجلسة السابقة مدعومة بتراجع الدولار إلى أدنى سعر فيما يقرب من 3 سنوات.
مانشستر يونايتد يتغلب على ستوك سيتي بثلاثية في الدوري الإنكليزي بكرة القدم
تغلب مانشستر يونايتد على ضيفه ستوك سيتي بثلاثة أهداف دون مقابل في الدوري الإنكليزي الممتاز بكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
عملية نوعية وقصف مدفعي على تجمعات وتحصينات للعدو بجيزان
قصف صاروخي يستهدف مرابض مدفعية العدو في عسير
مناقشة دور أبناء المحويت في تعزيز الأمن ووحدة الصف في مواجهة العدوان
طيران العدوان يستهدف بثلاث غارات الخط العام بمديرية حيس بالحديدة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army targets Saudi soldiers, mercenaries in Jizan
[16/يناير/2018] JIZAN, Jan. 16 (Saba) – A number of Saudi soldiers were killed on Tuesday in a unique military operation by the army and popular forces in Jizan, a military official told Saba.

The official added that the military operation was conducted in a number of hills in Qais Mount which also resulted in injuring a number of Saudi soldiers as well.

Meanwhile, the artillery of the army and popular forces pounded the Saudi enemy fortifications east of Jalah site, the official said.

The official added that al-Tabah al-Hamrah, the red Hill, was cleansed by the army and popular forces, killing and injuring a number of Saudi-paid mercenaries.

In addition, the army and popular forces targeted Saudi soldiers in the village of Hamedha and sites of al-Ebadeyah and Qaem Zabeed as well as al-Khal village, the official said.

HA


Saba
