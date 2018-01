Army hits enemy sites in Aser [16/يناير/2018] ASER, Jan. 16 (Saba) – The missile force of the army and popular forces on Tuesday targeted sites of the Saudi enemy off Aleb border crossing in Aser.



A military official told Saba that the army and popular forces fired Katyusha rockets on the enemy sites off Aleb border crossing.



Saba