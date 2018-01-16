ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 16 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 11:19:37م
إطلاق صاروخ باليستي قصير المدى على مطار جيزان الإقليمي
أطلقت القوة الصاروخية للجيش واللجان الشعبية مساء اليوم صاروخ باليستي قصير المدى على مطار جيزان الإقليمي.
استقالة رئيس وزراء رومانيا وسط نزاع داخلي مع حزبه
أعلن رئيس الوزراء الروماني ميهاي تودوس استقالته وسط نزاع داخل حزبه الاشتراكي الديمقراطي.
ارتفاع أسعار الذهب بفضل تراجع الدولار
ارتفعت أسعار الذهب اليوم الثلاثاء لتظل قرب أعلى مستوياتها في 4 أشهر الذي لامسته في الجلسة السابقة مدعومة بتراجع الدولار إلى أدنى سعر فيما يقرب من 3 سنوات.
مانشستر يونايتد يتغلب على ستوك سيتي بثلاثية في الدوري الإنكليزي بكرة القدم
تغلب مانشستر يونايتد على ضيفه ستوك سيتي بثلاثة أهداف دون مقابل في الدوري الإنكليزي الممتاز بكرة القدم.
عملية نوعية وقصف مدفعي على تجمعات وتحصينات للعدو بجيزان
قصف صاروخي يستهدف مرابض مدفعية العدو في عسير
مناقشة دور أبناء المحويت في تعزيز الأمن ووحدة الصف في مواجهة العدوان
طيران العدوان يستهدف بثلاث غارات الخط العام بمديرية حيس بالحديدة
Yemeni journalist released from prison in Sanaa
[16/يناير/2018]

SANAA, Jan 16 (Saba) - Yemeni journalist Hisham al-Omeisy, who is manager of the Information Center at the US embassy in the capital Sanaa, was released on Monday, after five months in prison.

Al-Omeisy praised the decision of a general amnesty granted by President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad which was the reason of the release.

“Everyone is in the same trench to confront the aggression (Saudi-led coalition) and its plots that target Yemen, and that our homeland needs all of its people,” Hisham told Saba reporter.

Sameera H.-Zak
Saba
