Yemeni journalist released from prison in Sanaa [16/يناير/2018]



SANAA, Jan 16 (Saba) - Yemeni journalist Hisham al-Omeisy, who is manager of the Information Center at the US embassy in the capital Sanaa, was released on Monday, after five months in prison.



Al-Omeisy praised the decision of a general amnesty granted by President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad which was the reason of the release.



“Everyone is in the same trench to confront the aggression (Saudi-led coalition) and its plots that target Yemen, and that our homeland needs all of its people,” Hisham told Saba reporter.



Sameera H.-Zak

Saba