Saudi military vehicle destroyed, killing its crew in Jizan
[16/يناير/2018]
JIZAN, Jan 16 (Saba) – Units of the army and popular forces on Tuesday destroyed a Saudi military vehicle in Jizan border province, a military official told Saba.
The military vehicle was smashed in Khaqaqah village, killing all its crew.
Meanwhile, a Saudi soldier was sniped in Qewa village, and the artillery force of the army and committees shelled Saudi soldiers' gatherings in the same village, causing direct causalities.
Sameera H.-Zak
Saba