Saudi military vehicle destroyed, killing its crew in Jizan [16/يناير/2018]

JIZAN, Jan 16 (Saba) – Units of the army and popular forces on Tuesday destroyed a Saudi military vehicle in Jizan border province, a military official told Saba.



The military vehicle was smashed in Khaqaqah village, killing all its crew.



Meanwhile, a Saudi soldier was sniped in Qewa village, and the artillery force of the army and committees shelled Saudi soldiers' gatherings in the same village, causing direct causalities.



Sameera H.-Zak

Saba