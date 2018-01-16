ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 16 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 11:19:37م
إطلاق صاروخ باليستي قصير المدى على مطار جيزان الإقليمي
أطلقت القوة الصاروخية للجيش واللجان الشعبية مساء اليوم صاروخ باليستي قصير المدى على مطار جيزان الإقليمي.
استقالة رئيس وزراء رومانيا وسط نزاع داخلي مع حزبه
أعلن رئيس الوزراء الروماني ميهاي تودوس استقالته وسط نزاع داخل حزبه الاشتراكي الديمقراطي.
ارتفاع أسعار الذهب بفضل تراجع الدولار
ارتفعت أسعار الذهب اليوم الثلاثاء لتظل قرب أعلى مستوياتها في 4 أشهر الذي لامسته في الجلسة السابقة مدعومة بتراجع الدولار إلى أدنى سعر فيما يقرب من 3 سنوات.
مانشستر يونايتد يتغلب على ستوك سيتي بثلاثية في الدوري الإنكليزي بكرة القدم
تغلب مانشستر يونايتد على ضيفه ستوك سيتي بثلاثة أهداف دون مقابل في الدوري الإنكليزي الممتاز بكرة القدم.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
2 Mercenaries' military vehicles smashed in Najran
[16/يناير/2018]

NAJRAN, Jan 16 (Saba) – Units of the army and popular forces on Tuesday managed to destroy two Saudi-paid mercenaries' military vehicles in Najran border province, a military official told Saba.

The vehicles was destroyed in front of Rashaha area, the official said, adding the vehicle's crew members were all killed in the operation.

Meanwhile, Artillery shelling of the army and committees targeted Saudi-paid mercenaries' gatherings and vehicles in Boqea desert off Najran, causing direct casualties.

on early morning , the army and popular forces have destroyed three picked-up military vehicles of the mercenaries in different area of Najran border province, the official added.


Sameera H.-Zak
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
