2 Mercenaries' military vehicles smashed in Najran [16/يناير/2018]



NAJRAN, Jan 16 (Saba) – Units of the army and popular forces on Tuesday managed to destroy two Saudi-paid mercenaries' military vehicles in Najran border province, a military official told Saba.



The vehicles was destroyed in front of Rashaha area, the official said, adding the vehicle's crew members were all killed in the operation.



Meanwhile, Artillery shelling of the army and committees targeted Saudi-paid mercenaries' gatherings and vehicles in Boqea desert off Najran, causing direct casualties.



on early morning , the army and popular forces have destroyed three picked-up military vehicles of the mercenaries in different area of Najran border province, the official added.





Sameera H.-Zak

Saba