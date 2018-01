Army targets mercenaries' gathering in Taiz [16/يناير/2018] TAIZ, Jan 16 (Saba) – Artillery force of the army and popular forces hit on Tuesday gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz province, a military official told Saba.



The shelling targeted the mercenaries' gatherings in north of Khalid camp of Mawza'a district, causing huge casualties and burning two mercenaries' military vehicles, the official added.



