Report: 6 civilians killed in 34 Saudi airstrikes in one day [16/يناير/2018]



SANAA, Jan 16 (Saba) - The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes have waged 34 air strikes over the past 24 hours, killing six civilians and wounding three others, military officials told Saba on Tuesday.



In the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, 4 civilians were killed when the aggression warplane launched an air strike on an onion farm in Khokhah district.



Also in Hodeidah, two civilians were killed and three injured in an airstrike which targeted a resident's farms in Dafshah area of Jerahi district.



In northern province of Saada, the warplanes launched three strikes on Advain area of Kutaf district, two strikes targeted the main road toward Maran area in Haidain district, another one raid hit Sabah area of Dhaher district.



In Bagem district of Saada, four airstrikes hit Thuaban area, and two others on Mandabah area.



A warplane of the aggression waged a raid on Ahma area of Sehar district, also in Saada.



Meanwhile, artillery and missile force of Saudi enemy shelled Ghor area of Ghamer district, and several areas of Munabeh border district of Saada.



In central province of Marib, three air strikes hit Bohra mountain of Serwah district.



In Amran province, about 50 km north of the capital Sanaa, the Saudi aggression warplanes waged 12 airstrikes on several area of Harf-Sofian district.



In Lahj province, the warplanes launched two strikes on east of Kahbub district.



In border province of Najran, the fighter jet of the aggression waged an air strike on Makhroq site.



In Jizan border province, the Saudi aggression fighter jet waged a strike on Jarah valley.







Writing by Sameera al-Mahdi, Editing by Zak



Saba