آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 16 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 08:20:14م
الرئيس الصماد يرأس اجتماعا موسعا لقيادات الدولة والحكومة
رأس الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم اجتماعا بحضور عضو المجلس السياسي الأعلى مهدي المشاط ضم رئيس مجلس النواب الأخ يحيى علي الراعي ورئيس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن حبتور ونائبي رئيس الوزراء لشؤون الدفاع والأمن اللواء جلال الرويشان والخدم
استقالة رئيس وزراء رومانيا وسط نزاع داخلي مع حزبه
أعلن رئيس الوزراء الروماني ميهاي تودوس استقالته وسط نزاع داخل حزبه الاشتراكي الديمقراطي.
ارتفاع أسعار الذهب بفضل تراجع الدولار
ارتفعت أسعار الذهب اليوم الثلاثاء لتظل قرب أعلى مستوياتها في 4 أشهر الذي لامسته في الجلسة السابقة مدعومة بتراجع الدولار إلى أدنى سعر فيما يقرب من 3 سنوات.
مانشستر يونايتد يتغلب على ستوك سيتي بثلاثية في الدوري الإنكليزي بكرة القدم
تغلب مانشستر يونايتد على ضيفه ستوك سيتي بثلاثة أهداف دون مقابل في الدوري الإنكليزي الممتاز بكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
تدمير آليتين عسكريتين في نجران ومصرع طاقمها
وزير المياه والبيئة يناقش مع أمين العاصمة جوانب التنسيق في مجال المياه
لقاء موسع بذمار يناقش دور أبناء الحداء في تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار
تدشين مشروع الحقيبة الشتوية بمدينة عمران
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Report: 6 civilians killed in 34 Saudi airstrikes in one day
[16/يناير/2018]

SANAA, Jan 16 (Saba) - The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes have waged 34 air strikes over the past 24 hours, killing six civilians and wounding three others, military officials told Saba on Tuesday.

In the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, 4 civilians were killed when the aggression warplane launched an air strike on an onion farm in Khokhah district.

Also in Hodeidah, two civilians were killed and three injured in an airstrike which targeted a resident's farms in Dafshah area of Jerahi district.

In northern province of Saada, the warplanes launched three strikes on Advain area of Kutaf district, two strikes targeted the main road toward Maran area in Haidain district, another one raid hit Sabah area of Dhaher district.

In Bagem district of Saada, four airstrikes hit Thuaban area, and two others on Mandabah area.

A warplane of the aggression waged a raid on Ahma area of Sehar district, also in Saada.

Meanwhile, artillery and missile force of Saudi enemy shelled Ghor area of Ghamer district, and several areas of Munabeh border district of Saada.

In central province of Marib, three air strikes hit Bohra mountain of Serwah district.

In Amran province, about 50 km north of the capital Sanaa, the Saudi aggression warplanes waged 12 airstrikes on several area of Harf-Sofian district.

In Lahj province, the warplanes launched two strikes on east of Kahbub district.

In border province of Najran, the fighter jet of the aggression waged an air strike on Makhroq site.

In Jizan border province, the Saudi aggression fighter jet waged a strike on Jarah valley.



Writing by Sameera al-Mahdi, Editing by Zak

Saba
فعالية لمكتب حماية البيئة بعمران حول جرائم العدوان خلال ألف يوم
[16/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على صعدة
[16/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يدمر منزل مواطن بمديرية نهم
[16/يناير/2018]
العدوان يواصل القصف الجوي والصاروخي على صعدة
[16/يناير/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة تسعة مواطنين بالحديدة خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية
[16/يناير/2018]
