Yemen, WFP sign MoU to rehabilitate Hodeidah port [16/يناير/2018]



HODEIDAH, Jan 16 (Saba) – Yemen and the World Food Program (WFP) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding agreement to rehabilitate Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.



The deal was signed by Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Abdulaziz al-Kumaim and WFP Resident Representative Stephen Anderson.



The move aimed to boost humanitarian aid delivery through the country's main port to help millions of Yemeni people already suffering from aggression war and all-out blockade imposed by the Saudi-led coalition.



The officials, including the governor of Hodeidah Hassn al-Haij, paid an inspection visit to the port.





Sameera H.



saba