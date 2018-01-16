ابحث عن:
الثلاثاء، 16 - يناير - 2018
الرئيس الصماد يرأس اجتماعا موسعا لقيادات الدولة والحكومة
رأس الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم اجتماعا بحضور عضو المجلس السياسي الأعلى مهدي المشاط ضم رئيس مجلس النواب الأخ يحيى علي الراعي ورئيس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن حبتور ونائبي رئيس الوزراء لشؤون الدفاع والأمن اللواء جلال الرويشان والخدم
استقالة رئيس وزراء رومانيا وسط نزاع داخلي مع حزبه
أعلن رئيس الوزراء الروماني ميهاي تودوس استقالته وسط نزاع داخل حزبه الاشتراكي الديمقراطي.
ارتفاع أسعار الذهب بفضل تراجع الدولار
ارتفعت أسعار الذهب اليوم الثلاثاء لتظل قرب أعلى مستوياتها في 4 أشهر الذي لامسته في الجلسة السابقة مدعومة بتراجع الدولار إلى أدنى سعر فيما يقرب من 3 سنوات.
مانشستر يونايتد يتغلب على ستوك سيتي بثلاثية في الدوري الإنكليزي بكرة القدم
تغلب مانشستر يونايتد على ضيفه ستوك سيتي بثلاثة أهداف دون مقابل في الدوري الإنكليزي الممتاز بكرة القدم.
تدمير آليتين عسكريتين في نجران ومصرع طاقمها
وزير المياه والبيئة يناقش مع أمين العاصمة جوانب التنسيق في مجال المياه
لقاء موسع بذمار يناقش دور أبناء الحداء في تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار
تدشين مشروع الحقيبة الشتوية بمدينة عمران
Yemen, WFP sign MoU to rehabilitate Hodeidah port
[16/يناير/2018]

HODEIDAH, Jan 16 (Saba) – Yemen and the World Food Program (WFP) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding agreement to rehabilitate Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The deal was signed by Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Abdulaziz al-Kumaim and WFP Resident Representative Stephen Anderson.

The move aimed to boost humanitarian aid delivery through the country's main port to help millions of Yemeni people already suffering from aggression war and all-out blockade imposed by the Saudi-led coalition.

The officials, including the governor of Hodeidah Hassn al-Haij, paid an inspection visit to the port.


Sameera H.

saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
فعالية لمكتب حماية البيئة بعمران حول جرائم العدوان خلال ألف يوم
[16/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على صعدة
[16/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يدمر منزل مواطن بمديرية نهم
[16/يناير/2018]
العدوان يواصل القصف الجوي والصاروخي على صعدة
[16/يناير/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة تسعة مواطنين بالحديدة خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية
[16/يناير/2018]
