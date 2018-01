Saudi aggression warplanes wage 13 raids on Saada [16/يناير/2018]

SAADA, Jan 16 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression coalition warplanes launched 13 strikes and ground attacks on several district of Saada province overnight, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.



In Bagem district, four airstrikes hit Thuaban area, and two others on Mandabah area.



In Sehar district, the warplane of aggression waged a raid on Ahma area. While in Haidan district, two airstrikes targeted the main road under Maran area, one air raid on Sabah area of Dhaher district, and three targeted Advain area of Kutaf district.



Meanwhile, artillery and missile force of Saudi enemy shelled Ghor area of Ghamer district, and several areas of Munabeh border district.



Sameera H.-Zak



Saba