Yemen calls on UAE occupation forces to stop destroying Socotra [16/يناير/2018]



SANAA, Jan 16 (Saba) – Yemen's Ministry of Tourism called on the United Arab Emirates occupation forces to stop destroying the Yemeni Island of Socotra, in a statement obtained by Saba on Tuesday.



The ministry urged the United Nations and the Security Council to accelerate adopting an international resolution to prevent the occupying forces from spoiling the territory of the Socotra Archipelago and its natural resources.

The ministry called on the UN to press UAE to get out from the Yemeni island.



"In an unprecedented event, the UAE has called the people of the island to vote on a referendum of self-determination to join them, and this is the most dangerous step," the ministry said.



The ministry condemned the continuation of excavation and dredging by the UAE forces.





Mona M./Zak



Saba