Mahwit Governor kicks off voluntary recruiting campaign in Dawila district [16/يناير/2018]

MAHWIT, Jan 16 (Saba) - Mahwit Governor, Faisal Haidr on Monday inaugurated with local officials a voluntary recruiting campaign in the province to send reinforcement to the army in the battlefronts to defend the country against the Saudi military aggression.



In the inauguration, the officials highlighted the importance of strengthening the steadfastness in the face of US-backed Saudi coalition aggression war, all-out blockade and its plots, praising the sacrifices offered by the men of the district during the last period.





The officials also stressed on the importance of funding the fronts with the money and men to expel the enemy foreign occupiers.





Sameera H.-Zak





Saba