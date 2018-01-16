Maswar district tribesmen rally to reinforce army in fighting Saudi aggression [16/يناير/2018]



AMRAN, Jan 16 (Saba) - Maswar district tribesmen of Amran province organized on Monday a rally in the framework of the general campaign of recruitment to respond the call of the Defense Ministry to make the recruitment campaign successful and to send reinforcement to the fronts.



The participants called on the people of the homeland to be more steadfast, cohesive, united and maintain the security and stability of the homeland.



For that the tribesmen of they sent a food convoy to the front lines to support the army and popular committees in defending the country against the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition forces.



Sameera H.-Zak





Saba