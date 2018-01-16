Voluntary recruiting campaign inaugurated in Yemen's Hajjah [16/يناير/2018]

HAJJAH, Jan 16 (Saba) – Deputies of Hajjah province, Adel Shli and Mohammed Abu-Ras on Monday inaugurated with Elders and the intelligentsia a voluntary recruiting campaign in Kohlan-Afar district, a Saba reporter said.



In inauguration, Shli reviewed to the necessity of concerted efforts to ensure the success of the campaign in order to enhance the steadfastness to confront the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition war and defend the homeland.



The officials stressed on the importance of recruiting the men to expel the enemy foreign occupiers.



Sameera H.-Zak

Saba