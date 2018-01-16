Dhamar Governor inaugurates voluntary recruiting campaign [16/يناير/2018]

DHAMAR, Jan 16 (Saba) - Dhamar Governor, Mohammed Al-maqdashi on Sunday inaugurated a voluntary recruiting campaign in Mekhlaf-Zabid of Ans district to send reinforcement to the army in the battlefronts to defend the country against the Saudi military aggression.



In the inauguration, the governor called on social seniors and political components to contribute effectively to the success of campaign due to strengthen the victories achieved by the army and the popular committees in several fronts of honor and heroism.



He also praised victories achieved by the heroes of the army and popular committees in all front lines against the US-backed Saudi aggression forces during 1000 days.



Sons of Mekhlaf-Zabid highlighted to their readiness to provide precious and cheap to defend the homeland's security and stability and thwarting the plots of aggression seeking to undermine the dignity and dignity of Yemenis.





Sameera H.-Zak



Saba