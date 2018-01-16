Recruiting campaign kicks off in Yemen's Sanaa [16/يناير/2018]



SANAA, Jan 16 (Saba) – Governor of Sanaa province Hunain Qutaina on Sunday held meeting with local officials to discuss the mechanism of voluntary recruiting campaign in the districts of Bani-hushaish, Hamdan, Nehm, Arhab, Haimatain, Bani-Matar, manakhah, and Saafan.



In the meeting, Qatina stressed the importance of concerted efforts to push young people to join of the recruitment campaign and training camps of the armed forces.



He called on the tribes of Sanaa district to fund the fronts with money and men to support the heroes of the Yemeni armed forces in the fighting against enemy US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition.





Sameera H.-Zak



Saba