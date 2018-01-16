Voluntary recruitment campaign kicked off in Yemen's Sanhan, Bilad-Rous [16/يناير/2018]

SANAA, Jan 16 (Saba) – Governor of Sanaa province, Hunain Qutainah and local officials on Sunday inaugurated a voluntary recruitment campaign to reinforce army and popular committees in the battlefronts in the districts of Sanhan, Bilad-Rous and Bani-Bihlool, a Saba reporter said.



In the meeting, Qatina highlighted the role of the tribes of Sanhan, Bilad-Rous and Bani-Bihlool in defending the homeland against the US-backed Saudi aggression coalition war and all-out blockade, and fund the fronts with men and money.



The officials stressed on the necessity of concerted efforts to ensure the success of the campaign in order to enhance the steadfastness to confront arrogance aggression.



Sameera H.-Zak





Saba