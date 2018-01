Army guns down 3 Saudi soldiers, shells enemy sites in Jizan [16/يناير/2018]

JIZAN, Jan 16 (Saba) – Sniper units of the army and popular committees shot down three Saudi soldiers overnight in Jizan border province, a military official told Saba on Thursday.



The soldiers were sniped in Qewa village and in the sites of Qaem and Dukhan,

Also , Artillery of the army and popular committees bombed Dukhan tower with many guided shelling.



Sameera H.-Zak

Saba