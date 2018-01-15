Report: Army, committees killed, injured dozens of Saudi soldiers, mercenaries in attacks over Sunday [15/يناير/2018]



SANAA, Jan 15 (Saba) – Army and popular forces have launched military operations, including artillery, missiles and snipping attacks, causing huge casualties the destruction of sites , gatherings, and military vehicles of the US-backed Saudi aggression coalition enemy and its mercenaries during the past 24 hours, military officials told Saba.



In border province of Najran, the artillery shelling targeted fortifications of the Saudi army in

Sudais censorship and Eshah triangle.



In Jizan border province, artillery shelled Saudi army gatherings in Abadiya and Hamda-alShamali area.



In Jizan border province, many shelling fired at enemy and its mercenaries' gatherings in Maseal valley.



In central province of Marib, the army and committees carried out an offensive in mercenaries' sites in Sawda top hill in Serwah district, causing huge casualties, and mercenary commander Fouad Jafar was injured in Helan.



Also in Serwah district, a military vehicle loaded with mercenaries was also burned in Rabia valley, while eight mercenaries were killed in different areas.



In southwestern province of Taiz, the artillery bombardment targeted mercenaries ' gathering in Jahmaliah, causing heavy casualties.



Also in Taiz, two mercenaries' armored vehicles were burned, another destroyed with a guided missile in Herzain top hill, and military vehicle was burned in Kulabah , killing all those on board.



Meanwhile, the army and the committees destroyed two military vehicles north of Yakhtel, and carried out an attack on mercenaries' sites in -Qadra of Hamli area, causing huge casualties in their ranks.

They also waged an offensive operation on enemy around Shabaka and Erfan bridge, killing and injuring many of the enemy.



In Nehm district, sniper unit of the army and popular committees shot dead a Saudi-paid mercenary in Manara area.



In Bayda province, the mercenary commander Colonel Fawzi al-Saadi was injured by fire of the army and committees in the front of Nateh,





Writing by Sameera Al-Mahdi, Editing by Zak



Saba