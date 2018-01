US-Saudi cluster bomb injures two women in Sa'ada [15/يناير/2018] SA'ADA, Jan. 15 (Saba) - Two women were injured on Monday after a US-Saudi cluster bomb exploded in Sa'ada province, a security official told Saba.



A security official Said that the two women were seriously wounded by a cluster bomb of the remnants of the aggression in al-Azzqol area in Sahar district.



HA



Saba