آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 15 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 10:52:31م
نائب رئيس الوزراء يناقش مع وكيل أول وزارة الأشغال أوضاع شبكة الطرق
التقى نائب رئيس الوزراء لشؤون الخدمات محمود عبدالقادر الجنيد اليوم بصنعاء، وكيل أول وزارة الأشغال العامة والطرق المهندس محمد الذاري.
إصابات بالاختناق خلال مواجهات مع الاحتلال واعتقال 17 فلسطينيا بالضفة الغربية
أصيب عدد من المواطنين الفلسطينيين بحالات اختناق، صباح اليوم الاثنين، جراء إطلاق قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي عشرات قنابل الغاز المسيل للدموع صوب الشبان ومنازل المواطنين، خلال مواجهات وقعت على مدخل قرية اللبن الشرقية، جنوب مدينة نابلس شمال الضفة الغربية.
اليورو يستقر عند أعلى مستوى في 3 سنوات
ستقر اليورو عند أعلى مستوى مقابل الدولار في ثلاثة أعوام اليوم الاثنين بعد أن صعد الأسبوع الماضي وأجج صعوده توقعات متنامية بأن البنك المركزي الأوروبي سيشدد السياسة النقدية بينما ضعف الدولار أكثر.
الاتحاد اليمني للتنس يستعد لتعميم تجربة الميني تنس على الجامعات
يستعد الاتحاد اليمني للتنس والاسكواش، لتعميم تجربة برنامج الميني تنس على الجامعات اليمنية خلال العام الجاري بعد النجاح الذي حققه البرنامج في المدارس.
Report:: 2 Yemeni civilians injured in 19 Saudi aggression airstrikes, attacks on Yemen during one day
[15/يناير/2018]
SANAA, Jan 15 (Saba) - Two civilians (a child and a woman) were critically injured in 19 US-baked Saudi aggression airstrikes, ground attacks on Yemeni provinces over the last 24 hours, according to reports combined by Saba on Monday.

In the northern province of Saada, a woman was seriously injured when the enemy missile force hit Manbah district. A girl was injured in Al-Azqoul district of Suhar by a cluster bomb from the remnants of the air raids.

"Many of the areas of Saada province were bombarded with cluster bombs, many of which did not explode unless touched what constitutes a threat to the lives of citizens" reporter said.

Meanwhile, the aggression coalition warplane waged a strike on Akwan area in al- Safraa district and four airstrikes on Maran area in Haidan district.

The enemy combat aircrafts also launched two airstrikes on residents' homes at Ned-Thami area in Manbah district.

Also in Kutaf district of Saada, another air raid hit the house of a citizen, four air strikes on al-Boqa area and two more others on Sawh area.

Meanwhile, missile and artillery shelling fired several areas in border district of Razeh.

In southwestern province of Taiz, the warplane waged a strike on Jahmaliah area.

In central province of Marib, two air strikes hit Serwah district.

In Amran province, about 50 km from the capital Sanaa, the Saudi aggression warplanes waged two airstrikes on Aswad mountain in Harf-Sofian.



Writing by Sameera Al-Mahdi, Editing by Zak
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
السياحة والترويج يطالبان بإيقاف عبث وتدمير القوات الإماراتية المحتلة لسقطرى
[15/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن 10 غارات على مديرية حرف سفيان بعمران
[15/يناير/2018]
إصابة امرأتين بانفجار قنبلة عنقودية من مخلفات العدوان بصعدة
[15/يناير/2018]
المجلس النرويجي: يجب السماح للموانئ الرئيسية بتلقي الإمدادات .. اليمن ليس لعبة
[15/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان السعودي يدمر منزل مواطن بمديرية صرواح في مأرب
[15/يناير/2018]
