آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 15 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 07:50:26م
نائب رئيس الوزراء يناقش مع وكيل أول وزارة الأشغال أوضاع شبكة الطرق
التقى نائب رئيس الوزراء لشؤون الخدمات محمود عبدالقادر الجنيد اليوم بصنعاء، وكيل أول وزارة الأشغال العامة والطرق المهندس محمد الذاري.
إصابات بالاختناق خلال مواجهات مع الاحتلال واعتقال 17 فلسطينيا بالضفة الغربية
أصيب عدد من المواطنين الفلسطينيين بحالات اختناق، صباح اليوم الاثنين، جراء إطلاق قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي عشرات قنابل الغاز المسيل للدموع صوب الشبان ومنازل المواطنين، خلال مواجهات وقعت على مدخل قرية اللبن الشرقية، جنوب مدينة نابلس شمال الضفة الغربية.
اليورو يستقر عند أعلى مستوى في 3 سنوات
ستقر اليورو عند أعلى مستوى مقابل الدولار في ثلاثة أعوام اليوم الاثنين بعد أن صعد الأسبوع الماضي وأجج صعوده توقعات متنامية بأن البنك المركزي الأوروبي سيشدد السياسة النقدية بينما ضعف الدولار أكثر.
الاتحاد اليمني للتنس يستعد لتعميم تجربة الميني تنس على الجامعات
يستعد الاتحاد اليمني للتنس والاسكواش، لتعميم تجربة برنامج الميني تنس على الجامعات اليمنية خلال العام الجاري بعد النجاح الذي حققه البرنامج في المدارس.
Norwegian Refugee Council calls for reopening Yemen's ports
[15/يناير/2018]

SANAA, Jan 15 (Saba) - The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) on Monday called for reopening Yemeni ports permanently "before more people die", it said in a statement obtained by Saba.

“What looked on paper to be a good policy for easing the blockade has done very little to lower prices of essential daily items like fuel and food,” said the NRC Director in Yemen, Mutasim Hamdan.

"The instability caused by the coalition’s arbitrary policies, closing ports one day and reopening them on another, is making problems worse for the Yemeni population, shipping companies, importers and vendors are left without assurance that the port will remain open, and this is serving to sustain inflation that makes food unaffordable for most Yemeni people," he said.

"Without fuel, bulk supplies can’t be milled or transported across the country," Hamdan said, adding that "Water pumps shut down and hospitals are left without power supply. We need to see fuel supplies coming into Yemen’s ports every week, with guarantees that there will be no interruptions, to help keep a grip on extreme needs."


Najat/Zak
Saba
إصابة امرأتين بانفجار قنبلة عنقودية من مخلفات العدوان بصعدة
[15/يناير/2018]
المجلس النرويجي: يجب السماح للموانئ الرئيسية بتلقي الإمدادات .. اليمن ليس لعبة
[15/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان السعودي يدمر منزل مواطن بمديرية صرواح في مأرب
[15/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يواصل غاراته الإجرامية على المحافظات
[15/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على مديرية الصفراء بصعدة
[14/يناير/2018]
