FM meets UN political affairs official [15/يناير/2018]



SANAA, Jan 15 (Saba) - Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf on Sunday met with Ms. Nicola Davies, Senior UN Political Affairs Officer to discuss process of a peace settlement.



The discussion highlighted the progress of rebuilding confidence to complete the political settlement to reach an honorable and fair peace in Yemen.



"Any peace proposal should be included procedures to tackle the effects of the humanitarian catastrophe caused by the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition war and all-out blockade," Sharaf said.



Sameera H.-Zak

