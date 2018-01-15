ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 15 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 07:50:26م
نائب رئيس الوزراء يناقش مع وكيل أول وزارة الأشغال أوضاع شبكة الطرق
التقى نائب رئيس الوزراء لشؤون الخدمات محمود عبدالقادر الجنيد اليوم بصنعاء، وكيل أول وزارة الأشغال العامة والطرق المهندس محمد الذاري.
إصابات بالاختناق خلال مواجهات مع الاحتلال واعتقال 17 فلسطينيا بالضفة الغربية
أصيب عدد من المواطنين الفلسطينيين بحالات اختناق، صباح اليوم الاثنين، جراء إطلاق قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي عشرات قنابل الغاز المسيل للدموع صوب الشبان ومنازل المواطنين، خلال مواجهات وقعت على مدخل قرية اللبن الشرقية، جنوب مدينة نابلس شمال الضفة الغربية.
اليورو يستقر عند أعلى مستوى في 3 سنوات
ستقر اليورو عند أعلى مستوى مقابل الدولار في ثلاثة أعوام اليوم الاثنين بعد أن صعد الأسبوع الماضي وأجج صعوده توقعات متنامية بأن البنك المركزي الأوروبي سيشدد السياسة النقدية بينما ضعف الدولار أكثر.
الاتحاد اليمني للتنس يستعد لتعميم تجربة الميني تنس على الجامعات
يستعد الاتحاد اليمني للتنس والاسكواش، لتعميم تجربة برنامج الميني تنس على الجامعات اليمنية خلال العام الجاري بعد النجاح الذي حققه البرنامج في المدارس.
آخر الأخبار:
مناقشة الجوانب المتصلة بالتداخل بين محافظة صنعاء وأمانة العاصمة
أمين العاصمة يلتقي اتحاد الإذاعات والتلفزيونات الإسلامية
توزيع 850 سلة غذائية وملابس للمتضررين في حيس بالحديدة
أمين العاصمة يتفقد مشاريع الترميم في عدد من شوارع مديرية السبعين
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Saudi warplanes conduct wave of ground attacks, airstrikes on Yemen
[15/يناير/2018]

SANAA, Jan 15 (Saba) – US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition have launched a series of airstrikes and ground attacks on Yemen over the past 24 hours, killing and injuring dozens Yemeni civilians , according to reports combined by Saba on Monday.

In the northern province of Saada, a woman was critically injured when the enemy missile force hit Manbah district. A child was seriously wounded when a remnants of cluster bomb went off in al- Azqool area of Sahar district.
Meanwhile, the aggression coalition warplane waged a strike on Akwan area in al- Safraa district and four airstrikes on Maran area in Haidan district.

The enemy combat aircrafts launched two airstrikes on residents' homes at Ned al- Thami area in Manbah district, another air raid hit the house of a citizen in Kotaf district, four air strikes on al-Boqa area and two more others on al-Sawh area in Kotaf.

separately, the Saudi aggression warplanes waged two airstrikes on al- Aswad mountain in Harf-Sofian of Amran province, two on Serwah district in Marib province and another one on al-Jahmalia district in Taiz province.


EMAN/Zak

SABA
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
إصابة امرأتين بانفجار قنبلة عنقودية من مخلفات العدوان بصعدة
[15/يناير/2018]
المجلس النرويجي: يجب السماح للموانئ الرئيسية بتلقي الإمدادات .. اليمن ليس لعبة
[15/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان السعودي يدمر منزل مواطن بمديرية صرواح في مأرب
[15/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يواصل غاراته الإجرامية على المحافظات
[15/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على مديرية الصفراء بصعدة
[14/يناير/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by