SANAA, Jan 15 (Saba) – US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition have launched a series of airstrikes and ground attacks on Yemen over the past 24 hours, killing and injuring dozens Yemeni civilians , according to reports combined by Saba on Monday.



In the northern province of Saada, a woman was critically injured when the enemy missile force hit Manbah district. A child was seriously wounded when a remnants of cluster bomb went off in al- Azqool area of Sahar district.

Meanwhile, the aggression coalition warplane waged a strike on Akwan area in al- Safraa district and four airstrikes on Maran area in Haidan district.



The enemy combat aircrafts launched two airstrikes on residents' homes at Ned al- Thami area in Manbah district, another air raid hit the house of a citizen in Kotaf district, four air strikes on al-Boqa area and two more others on al-Sawh area in Kotaf.



separately, the Saudi aggression warplanes waged two airstrikes on al- Aswad mountain in Harf-Sofian of Amran province, two on Serwah district in Marib province and another one on al-Jahmalia district in Taiz province.





