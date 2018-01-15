FM meets OHCHR official [15/يناير/2018]



SANAA, Jan 15 (Saba) – Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf on Sunday met with Deputy Resident Representative of Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Yemen Laith al-Amoud to discuss repercussions of US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition war on Yemen.



The officials reviewed next steps to cooperate with the international experts team appointed by the UNHC for Human Rights to investigate into war crimes committed by the aggression coalition.



Sameera H.-Zak



