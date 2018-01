Voluntary recruitment campaign kicked off in Yemen's Dhamar [15/يناير/2018]



DHAMAR, Jan 15 (Saba) – The local council in Wesab-Alali district of Dhamar province on Monday inaugurated a voluntary recruitment campaign to reinforce army and popular committees in the battlefronts, a Saba reporter said.



The campaign aimed to support the heroes of the Yemeni armed forces in the fighting against enemy US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition.





Sameera H.-Zak

Saba