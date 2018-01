Saudi soldiers' gatherings, fortifications shelled in Najran, Asir [15/يناير/2018]

NAJRAN, Jan 15 (Saba) – Artillery force of the army and popular committees fired Saudi soldiers and mercenaries' gatherings and fortifications overnight in Najran and Asir border province, a military official told Saba on Monday.



The shelling targeted enemy soldiers' fortifications in Eshah triangle in Najran.



In Asir, the artillery shelled gatherings of the Saudi soldiers and mercenaries in Mesyal valley.





Sameera H.-Zak

Saba