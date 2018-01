Mercenaries' military vehicle destroyed, killing its crew members [15/يناير/2018]



TAIZ, Jan 15 (Saba) - The army and popular forces destroyed a Saudi-paid mercenaries' military vehicle overnight in Kulaba area of Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Monday.



The military vehicle destroyed in Kulabah area, killing all those loaded on.





Sameera H.-Zak







