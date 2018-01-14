ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 14 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 11:38:03م
اجتماع حكومي برئاسة رئيس الوزراء يناقش آليات تفعيل وتطوير النشاط الخدمي الحكومي
ناقش اجتماع حكومي عقد اليوم بصنعاء برئاسة رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، آليات التنسيق والتكامل للنهوض بأدوار الوزارات والمؤسسات الخدمية تجاه المجتمع والاقتصاد الوطني .
الجيش السوري يسيطر على 15 قرية جديدة جنوبي حلب
سيطر الجيش السوري السبت مدعوما من القوات الحليفة على 15 قرية جديدة في ريف حلب الجنوبي بعد القضاء على آخر تجمعات وتحصينات تنظيم "جبهة النصرة" والمجموعات المرتبطة به هناك.
مدير مكتب رئاسة الجمهورية يرأس اجتماعاً لمناقشة الأوضاع الاقتصادية وارتفاع سعر الصرف
ترأس مدير مكتب رئاسة الجمهورية أحمد حامد اليوم، اجتماعاً ضم نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير المالية الدكتور حسين مقبولي والنائب العام القاضي ماجد الدربابي.
الاتحاد اليمني للتنس يستعد لتعميم تجربة الميني تنس على الجامعات
يستعد الاتحاد اليمني للتنس والاسكواش، لتعميم تجربة برنامج الميني تنس على الجامعات اليمنية خلال العام الجاري بعد النجاح الذي حققه البرنامج في المدارس.
استهداف تحصينات وتجمعات للجيش السعودي بنجران وعسير
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على مديرية الصفراء بصعدة
تدمير آلية لمرتزقة العدوان ومصرع طاقمها في كلابه بتعز
مؤسسة بنيان تدشن مشروع أغنياء من التعفف بمحافظة صنعاء
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Girl injured in cluster bomb explosion in Saada
[15/يناير/2018]
SAADA, Jan 15 (Saba) - A girl was seriously injured overnight by a cluster bomb in Sehar district of Saada provinc, a security official told saba.

The girl was injured in Al-Azqoul district of Suhara by a cluster bomb from the remnants of the air raids.

Many of the areas of Saada province were bombarded with cluster bombs, many of which did not explode unless touched what constitutes a threat to the lives of citizens.

Sameera H.-Zak

Saba
