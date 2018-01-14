Girl injured in cluster bomb explosion in Saada [15/يناير/2018]

SAADA, Jan 15 (Saba) - A girl was seriously injured overnight by a cluster bomb in Sehar district of Saada provinc, a security official told saba.



The girl was injured in Al-Azqoul district of Suhara by a cluster bomb from the remnants of the air raids.



Many of the areas of Saada province were bombarded with cluster bombs, many of which did not explode unless touched what constitutes a threat to the lives of citizens.



Sameera H.-Zak



